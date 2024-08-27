Hazel Garth: Council’s reputation ‘severely damaged’ over sudden closure of dementia care home, report finds

Hazel Garth care home, Knottingley

Wakefield Council’s reputation has been ‘severely damaged’ over the closure of a care home for vulnerable residents with dementia, a review has found.

The Labour-run authority has apologised for failings which led to Hazel Garth, in Knottingley, being temporarily shut down earlier this year.

An independent review, published on Tuesday (August 27), said the closure “was not justified” and “should not have happened in the way it did and must never happen again.”

The damning 30-page report into the incident describes how one resident died 16 days after being moved.

It also calls for compensation to be paid for the distress caused to residents their families.

The incident in May sparked anger as residents were given 24 hours’ notice of the closure, with some having their belongings put into bin bags.

Janet Waggott, a former chief executive of Selby District Council who carried out the review, said: “The decision to close Hazel Garth so rapidly has had a profound effect on all concerned and has caused harm and distress.

“The reputation of the council has been severely damaged.

Janet Waggott, former chief executive of Selby District Council, carried out the independent review into the closure of Hazel Grove care home, in Knottingley.

“If people had been consulted and involved in the decision, if more thought and consideration had been given to the residents who lived in Hazel Garth and their families, then I strongly believe there would have been no need for this review.

“Common courtesy was not afforded to the residents who were in the council’s care.”

Referring to the impact on residents and their loved ones, Ms Waggott said: “Because people are vulnerable and don’t have the mental capacity they used to (it) does not necessarily mean that they do not know and feel what is going on around them.“When someone’s ability to communicate has changed (it) doesn’t mean that they don’t feel and pick up on emotions and anxiety.

“The residents and their families have been let down.

“I have listened to families recount some very distressing examples of that.”

Ms Waggott also referred to a “blame culture” within the council’s adult services and health departments, with staff reporting bullying and being fearful of raising concerns.

The report also said senior councillors were “misinformed” over the closure and residents’ families “felt they had been lied to”.Knottingley ward councillors were not informed of the closure and care home staff, management and unions were not consulted until after the decision had been made.

According to the report, Hazel Garth’s registered manager only learned of the closure through Facebook.

Describing events at the home on May 24, the report says: “There were no senior managers at the care home.

“The home felt chaotic. A lot of staff were around given the number of residents and there were also agency staff in the home.

“Family members were clearly upset and angry, staff tearful and bewildered.”

It adds: “Social workers were left to explain a decision they didn’t understand to the residents’ families.

“Social workers were put in an extremely difficult position and did well to undertake the necessary work in such a short space of time.”

Some staff members said they had been left traumatised and they felt “abandoned” by the council.

The document adds: “They feel ashamed that professional social workers and care staff were put in this situation and the social workers had to face the residents when they didn’t know why or what had happened to cause such a panic to move residents with such speed.

“It was an impossible situation, quite horrendous, and in hindsight now most people are extremely uncomfortable about why the decision wasn’t challenged and why the council care home wasn’t treated in the same way as private care homes.”

All six residents were moved from the home by June 3.

One died 16 days after being relocated to another facility.

Ms Waggott said: “The residents’ families want to know why the decision was taken so quickly without 28 day’s notice.

“They want to ensure lessons are learnt and people are accountable.”

Other failings highlighted in the report include “incomprehensible” delays in providing fire doors at the home which complied with safety legislation.The report also says there was “friction and tension” in the adult service and health senior leadership team.

Ms Waggott said: “Examples have been given of a leadership culture which prevents people being confident enough or encouraged to speak out.

“There is a fear that if you speak out you would end up losing your job or not progressing.

“People refer to having seen what has happened to those who do speak out, sudden departures, moves, people who leave unexpectedly or who are side-lined.

“It has been stated by many that there is a blame culture, a culture of undermining and bullying.

“There is also a culture of not sharing all information and trying to hide bad news.”

The author of the report also said: “Closing a care home, somebody’s home, is very different to closing a hospital ward.”

The review took place over a seven-week period after being ordered by the council’s new chief executive Tony Reeves and leader Denise Jeffery.

It involved speaking to residents’ families, staff directly involved in their care, council officers and leading politicians.

The incident has already triggered an overhaul of the leadership and delivery of the authority’s adult social care service.

In June, the council confirmed that Jo Webster, corporate director for adults, health and communities, had “voluntarily stepped aside”.

Ms Webster, who is also a chief NHS officer, was appointed to the “joint leadership” position 18 months ago.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said last month that the dual role will no longer continue.

Coun Jeffery has also appointed Michelle Collins to a cabinet portfolio specifically dedicated to adult social care.

The report makes 16 recommendations which includes the local authority apologising to residents, their families and staff.

It also called for extensive changes to the council’s governance and decision making processes and to encourage staff to “call out” inappropriate behaviour.

The report concludes: “References to a blame culture in the council needs to be addressed.

“This is coupled with a fear of sharing the whole truth when reporting problems to members and officers.

“Things are hidden for fear of reprisal.

“The evidence from this review indicates that this is historic, deep-rooted and potentially council-wide concern.”