The Castleford family of a British security advisor who was sadly killed in a missile strike in Ukraine just two weeks ago, have spoken of their utter devastation.

Ryan Evans, 38, was working with news agency Reuters covering the Ukraine war.

He died on August 24 after a missile strike at the hotel he was staying in – just minutes after his last conversation with his wife, Kerrie.

Kerrie, 34, who is originally from Glasshoughton, spoke with her husband of almost two years, just four minutes before a missile hit the hotel he was staying in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.

Born in Wrexham, former British soldier Ryan, started working as a close protection officer in several countries, including Libya and Syria.

Kerrie, a former pupil of Airedale High School, met Ryan in 2019 and the couple were married at Gretna Green in 2022 and have an 18-month-old son, Logan.

Kerrie’s mum, Deborah Lill, who still lives in Glasshoughton, said her devastated daughter is being phonomenal trying to keep everything as normal as possible for baby Logan.

She said: “She has protected him brilliantly, keeping everything very normal, keeping to his routines.

"It’s just dreadful, extremely sad. Kerrie called me on the Saturday night and said Ryan was missing.

"It was then 19 hours later the earth-shattering news came that Ryan had died.

He left for a short time and became an electrician – but returned to the job he loved.

Speaking of her son-in-law, Deborah said: "It was his vocation. He was also a resident medic, he just loved helping others.

Colleagues at Reuters, where Ryan had worked since 2022, described him as ‘admirable’, ‘big, generous and funny’ and ‘someone who brought sunlight into our hearts in a time of darkness and sorrow.’

“Ryan was just one of those good people. An extremely nice person – I just can't put into words how amazing he was.

"He made Kerrie so very happy. They were constantly talking – just perfect for each other. Fated mates.

"And Logan is just his double. He’s such a happy little boy.”

The family are now waiting for Ryan to be returned home so his funeral can be held.

Kerrie said she will make sure Logan grows up knowing how amazing and loving his Daddy was.

Deborah said: “The funeral will tentatively be on October 11 if they can bring him home in time – that’s the day after his and Kerrie’s second wedding anniversary."

Family friend Laura Lilley has set up a GoFundMe page following the tragic news by way of supporting Kerrie and Logan.

Laura said: “Ryan was an extraordinary husband, father, son, and friend whose life was dedicated to helping others.

"He especially loved animals and devoted much of his life to rescuing countless animals around the world. His selflessness and dedication to those in need were reflected in everything he did.

"As Kerrie and Logan face an unimaginable future without Ryan, we are hoping to rally around them during this incredibly difficult time.

"The funds raised through this campaign will go towards helping Kerrie and Logan navigate the uncertain road ahead, allowing Kerrie to take time away from work to focus on Logan and make important decisions about their future.

"We are all devastated by this loss and hope that your generosity will ease some of the financial burdens, giving Kerrie the space and time she needs to grieve and begin to heal. Any support you can offer, whether through donations or sharing this page, would mean the world to them during this painful time."

Deborah said the funds raised will help Kerrie and Logan remain in their marital home in Wales and so far, more than £24,000 has been donated.

"People are being extraordinarily generous. It will take away some of the stress and worry.

“And it will help Kerrie and Logan stay in their home where there are so many memories of Ryan."

A statement by National Press Club President Emily Wilkins said: “Professionals like Ryan Evans are a vital part of the planning required for journalists to safely function in dangerous areas and deliver important information.

"During his distinguished career he kept Reuters teams safe in war zones and most recently secure at the Olympics.

"We know his colleagues will miss him and all he has done to keep them safe. People like Ryan make journalism possible in today's world.”

In response, Kerrie said: “Ryan was one of a kind, he is and always will be my hero and I will make sure Logan grows up knowing how amazing and loving his Daddy was and how all over the world he has left a incredible impression."

To donate to Kerrie and Logan’s Gofundme page, click here.