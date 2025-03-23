'He will be a great companion': Meet Rory the Lurcher, a stray looking for a permanent stay

Meet four-year-old Lurcher, Rory, who is looking to find his feet after being found as a stray more than a year ago.

Rory has been in the care of Dogs Trust Leeds since February 2024 and has been working to overcome his worries about being abandoned, which has left him anxious when left alone and nervous about the wider world.

After arriving at the charity, Rory was rehomed for a short time but was returned to the care of Dogs Trust Leeds as he struggled to settle on his own.

Since his return, the Dogs Trust team has worked hard to help Rory adjust to life with people and dogs.

Four-year-old Rory is looking for his forever home.

By slowly introducing him to doggy friends and through spending time in foster care, he has rediscovered his love of home comforts. Rory is now learning to relax in a cosy environment, walk nicely on his lead, make four-legged friends, and build confidence.

Rory is friendly with everyone, likes to have fun, and is very playful. Once worn out, he is happy to snuggle on the sofa with his best buddies. He travels well in a car, behaves well at the vet, and is a smart dog who likes to learn new tricks and will do anything for a treat.

His ideal forever home is a calm place where he can settle down and get the second chance he deserves.

Rory would happily live with older, sensible teenagers and a family who are comfortable letting him take the time he needs for himself. Importantly, Rory is looking for his new family to be with him all the time while he adapts to his new home, a process the Dogs Trust team is ready to support.

Kelly Walker, Manager of Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “We are hoping that Rory will find another chance at life in a loving home, something he truly deserves. After being found as a stray, our team has worked hard to help Rory build up his confidence, and he has shown just how lovable, friendly and playful he can be.

“Much of this progress is thanks to Rory spending time in foster care, which has helped him adjust to the right environment, learn how to be a dog in a home and be himself in a space shared with other people. We hope this work will make Rory the perfect dog for the right owner. Rory has so many positive qualities, and once he is reassured that he won’t have to relive being abandoned, he will be a great companion

Volunteer foster carers look after dogs on a temporary basis in their homes until their permanent new home is found. Foster carers receive the support of the Dogs Trust team, including being provided with everything they need to support their foster dog, from food and bedding to covering veterinary costs.

Rory’s story highlights just how vital the role of foster carers is to how the charity cares for over 11,000 dogs across the UK each year. Volunteer foster carers provide temporary homes for dogs in the care of the charity while they wait to find their forever homes. Every time a dog goes into a foster home, whether for a few days or several weeks, it ensures that Dogs Trust has a kennel ready and is waiting for the next dog with nowhere else to go.

For more information on Rory the Lurcher and the other dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Leeds, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/leeds.