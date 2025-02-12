'He will be missed by all that knew him': Family pays tribute to man killed in Wrenthorpe
David Powell died after the collision at around 8.20pm on February 6 on Bradford Road, Wrenthorpe, and also involved a white Volkswagen Caddy van.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released on conditional bail.
Mr Powell’s family said: “David was a supportive and caring presence in all our lives.
"He was a loving family member and friend; he will be missed by all that knew him.”
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
Officers are particularly keen to trace three people who may have been exiting a taxi near to the collision scene immediately prior to the collision.
Similarly, anyone else who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the vehicle involved or Mr Powell in the moments leading up to the collision are urged to make contact.
Information can be passed to MCET via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250071913.