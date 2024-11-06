Health centre scheme and traveller site extension to be taken out of spending plan to make £21m saving

Plans to build a new health centre in Castleford and an extension to a traveller site in Wakefield look set to be removed from council spending plans.

The measures are part of proposed £21m savings to Wakefield Council’s capital programme, which is focused on imminent spending projects.

In September, the Labour-run authority and the NHS announced plans to build a multi-million pound health hub in Castleford town centre would be delayed due to funding pressures.

The facility was designed to bring three GP practices, a pharmacy and some community health services under one roof.

Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership (WDHCP) said the plans were being “reworked” after costs had gone up by more than 50%..

The council agreed to invest £12.5m to fund the project in 2022, replacing the ageing Castleford Health Centre on Welbeck Street.

The project is being delivered by the council and the NHS.

At the time, council chief executive Tony Reeves said the authority would continue to work with the NHS to find an alternative way forward.

He said: “This is a difficult decision.

“But it’s one we have to take to make sure the council’s finances are sustainable, and that we provide value for money for the local community.

“It’s still important that patients have modern and high-quality services.”

The project was billed as Castleford’s “first major regeneration project”, with demolition of the old centre and construction work on the new hub expected to be completed by early 2025.

It was confirmed last month that plans to extend Wakefield’s biggest council-run traveller site have been put on hold as part of spending cuts.

The £5.8m scheme involved increasing the number of pitches at Heath Common.

The council also planned to buy a historic former golf house building so it could be demolished to make way for the extension.

The area around the property had been earmarked to provide more gypsy and traveller accommodation.

Confirming the decision, Natalie Palmer, the council’s corporate director for resources, said: “In the past year we have significantly reviewed our capital programme to ensure it reflects the financial resources we have available to deliver projects.

“As a result of this, an extension to the traveller site at Heath Common is not currently within our capital programme.”

Cabinet members are expected to agree to the removal of £21.8m from the capital programme when they meet on November 12.

A report said : “Gypsy and traveller accommodation need and supply remains an important priority for the council and further proposals on how this can be achieved will be brought forward in the future for consideration by cabinet.”

In relation to the Castleford hub, the document adds: “Unfortunately, anticipated costs have increased by more than 50% during the design stage of the procurement, driven by escalating construction costs and additional design developments.

“As the revised project cost now significantly exceeds the approved funding, plans for the hub are being reconsidered and reworked.”