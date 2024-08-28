Health Check Heroes at Complete Care West Yorkshire: Staff go above & beyond for community wellness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Complete Care West Yorkshire, a community care provider for the Wakefield district, go above and beyond to ensure the health and wellbeing of individuals they care for is at the forefront of care provided!

In a remarkable display of dedication and compassion, Care Professionals from Complete Care West Yorkshire have been fully trained to perform health checks, going the extra mile to ensure the health and wellbeing of individuals in our community.

These health checks, which have become increasingly vital in the wake of ongoing health challenges, are not just routine procedures, they are a testament to the commitment of our Care Professionals.

During recent events, Care Professionals have been seen not only conducting Health Checks, but also providing person-centred advice and support to individuals; from educating people about preventative measures to offering emotional support.

Going above and beyond to support our community

Complete Care West Yorkshire and their Care Professionals are making a significant impact on the lives of those they serve by ensuring that the individuals they care for have the support, resources and information they need to maintain their health and wellbeing.

Complete Training delivered the training to the team and the Training Manager for stated “its not just about checking numbers, its about caring for individuals to ensure they have the best quality of life and their health and wellbeing is supported whilst the amazing team of Care Professionals are out in the community. Its about caring for people.”

As health checks continue to be a priority, the dedication shown by the team of Complete Care West Yorkshire Care Professionals serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion in Adult Social Care. Their hard work and commitment is truly making a difference, fostering a healthier and more connected community.