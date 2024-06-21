Health chief quits council role after review launched over Hazel Garth care home closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A senior council officer has quit following the launch of a review into the closure of a local authority-run care home.

Wakefield Council has confirmed that Jo Webster, corporate director for adults, health and communities, has “voluntarily stepped aside” from the role.

Ms Webster, who is also a chief NHS officer, was appointed to the “joint leadership” position 18 months ago.

The council has confirmed a review of the “leadership model” for the adults, health and communities directorate will now be carried out in conjunction with local health chiefs.

The development comes ten days after the council said there would be a review into the temporary closure of Hazel Garth care home, in Knottingley.

The decision to shut the facility led to an outcry after vulnerable residents, including some with dementia, were told they had to leave the home within 24 hours.

Staff were also given no warning, the GMB union said, and residents had their belongings gathered into bin bags.

Relatives were informed on May 23 that residents would have to move out of the home the following day.

Days later, the council issued a statement saying the closure was “temporary” and no jobs were at risk.

Tony Reeves, Wakefield Council’s chief executive, said: “We have decided to carry out a review, in collaboration with Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust and the (West Yorkshire) Integrated Care Board, of the leadership model for our integrated health and social care system.

“Jo Webster has voluntarily stepped aside from the council element of her role to facilitate this review.

“We are actively recruiting an interim adult social care director, to provide leadership, expertise and ensure we maintain our high standards of care.”

Commenting on the review of Hazel Garth, Mr Reeves added: “The independent review looking at the decision making and implementation of the temporary closure of Hazel Garth Care Home is already underway.

“We will be open and transparent with the findings and lessons learned.”

Ms Webster became a council corporate director in January 2023, in addition to her post as accountable officer for Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership (WDHCP).

The Labour-run council said at the time that the “shared leadership role” would improve planning and use of resources across the public sector.

The role was questioned by opposition councillors earlier this year during a debate on the proposed permanent closure of the birthing unit at Pontefract Hospital.

In a written question to Maureen Cummings, portfolio holder for communities poverty and health, independent councillor Nadiah Sharp asked: “Can you please explain the role of Jo Webster, our new corporate director for adults and health at Wakefield Council?

“I understand she is also the chief officer of NHS Wakefield. How is this not a conflict of interest and who does she really serve, the council or the NHS?”

In response, Coun Cummings said: “Our legal team have considered in some detail any conflicts of interests and therefore I am confident that, should any arise, they will be dealt with appropriately.”

Coun Cummings said there had been similar joint roles within Wakefield Council and neighbouring authorities.

She added: “Joint leadership roles are a fantastic opportunity to promote collaboration and make the best use of resources.