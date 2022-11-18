Mr Beardmore was part of one of the most famous Castleford teams of all time in 1986 and confirmed his place in the club’s history books, winning the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

In that year he was also Man of the Match in the Yorkshire Cup Final and was one-half of the famous Beardmore Twins alongside brother Bob.

He represented Great Britain fourteen times from 1984 through to 1990, picked up one cap for England and played for Yorkshire on three occasions.

Castleford Tigers star Kevin Beardmore has died aged 62. Pictures kindly provided by the Beardmore family.

Mr Beardmore died aged 62.

He had three children Danielle, Kurt and Alex, as well as four grandchildren – Dexter, Dolsie, Denver and Astrid.

Danielle paid tribute to the dad behind the sportsman.

She said: “He enjoyed yearly ski trips with his brother Bob and lots of family holidays abroad with us all.

Tributes were paid to the former Castleford and Great Britain player.

“In August I got married and he was able to walk me down the aisle, which was a blessing.

“He was a diehard Liverpool fan and hitchhiked to Rome when he was 15 to go watch them play without even telling my grandma. Liverpool was his first love.

“He absolutely adored his children and grandchildren. We are truly heartbroken at his passing.”

Castleford Tigers celebrated the achievements of their “uncompromising front-rower” in a statement.

Mr Beardmore with daughter Danielle on her wedding day

The club said: “With his signature taped-up headband, 'Gripper' was an all-action style player who always caught the eye and will be fondly remembered in our club history as one of Castleford’s greatest number nines.

“A proud local player, Kevin joined Cas from a strong Fryston community team in 1977 and developed in our system before making his senior debut against York in January 1980.

“Over the next twelve years, he would go on to make 247 club appearances, scoring 80 tries in the process.

"Everyone at Castleford Tigers would like to send their deepest condolences to the Beardmore family at this very sad time.”

Mr Beardmore on a skiing trip with brother Bob.

He enjoyed a brief spell with Canberra Raiders in between seasons in 1985.

When he finished with rugby league he became a pub landlord, taking the helm at The Crown in Airedale, The Boat at Allerton Bywater, The Houghton in Glasshoughton, and the Airedale Pub in Airedale.

For the past 11 years he worked as a waste porter at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds.

The Rugby League Lions Association tweeted: "We are saddened to hear of the death of Lion number 394 Kevin Beardmore, the Castleford hooker who toured with Great Britain in 1984 and 1988.

"Kevin was 62 and had been in poor health recently. Our thoughts are with Gripper’s family, friends and former team-mates at this awful time."

Ralph Rimmer, the RFL chief executive, said: “This is such sad news, and I’m sure all in rugby league will join me in sending our condolences to Bob and Kevin’s family, to his friends, and to his former Castleford and Great Britain teammates.