Tributes have been paid to a ‘loving father, son, brother and uncle’ who died in a crash in South Kirkby.

Luke Croft, who was 33, was driving a blue Peugeot Bipper van along Hemsworth Road towards South Kirkby last Saturday at about 10pm, when it was in collision with a HGV travelling in the opposite direction.

Luke, who was from Hemsworth, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Luke’s family have released a short tribute saying: “Luke was a loving father, son, brother and uncle. We as a family are heartbroken by his loss.

“We thank Luke’s close friends for their kind wishes, and we ask that our privacy is respected in our time of grief.”

Tributes have been made on social media, describing Luke as a ‘legend of Hemsworth.’

West End Terriors FC, wrote: “On behalf of West End Terriers FC, to all Luke Croft’s family and friends please accept our sincerest condolences.

"We just wanted to let you know that our thoughts are with you all. We are truly lost for words; Luke was a true Terrier through and through and will never be forgotten.

"We will treasure our memories of him forever. May the love and support of those around you and the wider community provide solace and strength in the days ahead.

Rest in Peace Luke.”

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has footage that may assist their investigation into the collision to contact

them on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13250032178.