Heating grants made available for Wakefield residents after £153,000 windfall

The money will help those on low income.

The funding from the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership (WYHCP) will help provide “affordable warmth” by supporting households to save energy and improve their home-energy efficiency.

Heating grants will be made available to low-income private tenants, emergency grants to those with energy bill debts, better financial support for WDH tenants and a ‘warmer homes outreach worker’ will be employed to support residents.

Coun Darren Byford said: “We know that energy-inefficient homes are expensive to run and leave some struggling to pay energy bills so these projects will go a long way to reduce the risk of fuel poverty.”