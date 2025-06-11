'Help keep our lifeline on the road': Wakefield Street Kitchen issues urgent appeal

Wakefield Street Kitchen is hoping the generosity of the city’s community will come together to help them get back on the road after the loss of their van.

The charity, which provides crucial food and support to the homeless, is appealing for donations to help pay for a new van to continue supporting those in need across the district.

The appeal says: “This van has been the backbone of everything we do, faithfully transporting vital donations and enabling our street kitchen to reach hundreds of people every week, and thousands every month.

"Without it, we face a huge challenge in continuing to provide the support so many rely on.

Wakefield Street Kitchen was founded in 2019 by Anna Howard. The charity is appealing for the community's help to replace their vital van.

"We're not usually ones to ask. Aside from our Easter and Christmas chocolate fundraisers, we work hard to avoid relying on public donations, knowing how many others are facing hardship.”

They said they have used emergency funds to hire a van for the next few weeks and have applied for grants – a process that can take months.

"That's why we're reaching out to you today,” they said.

"To keep our essential services running without interruption, we urgently need to raise funds for a new van.

Wakefield Street Kitchen urgently need funds for a new van to continue supporting the community.

"This vehicle is more than just transport - it's the key to delivering vital donations, ensuring food, clothing and other essentials reach those who need them most.”

The van helps to take warm meals directly to vulnerable people in the community, reaching hundreds weekly.

The charity, founded in 2019, provides food, drinks, tents, sleeping bags and clothes to people who need it most in the Wakefield area.

They also provide an outside street kitchen service and operate a small food bank.

"Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a real difference and help us get back on the road as quickly as possible.

"Your generosity will directly impact the lives of hundreds of people in Wakefield who depend on our support.”

To date, £2,356 has been raised of £9,000 target.

To donate to the appeal, click here.

To find out more about the work Wakefield Street Kitchen does and to get involved in their work, visit their website at www,wakefieldstreetkitchen.co.uk/