Hospital consultants will take part in strike action on Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20 and from Monday, October 2 to Wednesday, October 4.

And junior doctors will strike from Wednesday, September 20 to Friday, September 22 and from Monday, October 2 to Wednesday, October 4.

Dr James Thomas, medical director for the NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: "The safety and care of people who use our services is our highest priority, and it is important that people continue to use our services when they need them.

“NHS teams across West Yorkshire will be working throughout the strike period to keep people safe and well, but services will be affected. Our region’s hospitals and mental health trusts will be significantly impacted, as will some GP practices, and this will have a knock on effect on other parts of the healthcare system.

“That’s why we’re asking everyone to work with us to ensure they’re prepared for their medical needs during strike action."

During the joint strikes, junior doctors and consultants will provide ‘Christmas Day’ cover during the planned industrial action, meaning minimal emergency services will remain open but elective care will not.

Dr Thomas added: “Some hospital appointments and planned treatment may need to be rearranged but please attend any booked appointments unless you hear otherwise. Healthcare teams will contact people as soon as possible if your appointment needs to be changed.

“If you take regular medication, check you have enough for the week ahead and if you need more, please order and collect it before the planned strikes. Having a well-stocked medicine cabinet and taking care if you’re doing any DIY or physical activities will also help avoid a visit to your local emergency department.