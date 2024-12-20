Stars from Trinity First-Team squad visited the children’s ward, handing out the vast amount of donations that have been sent in by our supporters, sponsors and organisations within our local community.

Daryl Powell, Head Coach, said: “Here at Christmas time, there’s some young people here at the hospital and we wanted to try and help brighten up their day.

“All of the boys have been really enthusiastic about helping make somebody else’s day that little bit brighter.

“We’re a working-class sport and we’re closely knit within our local community and I think it’s really important that we support causes like these as much as we can, especially at times like these and for causes like these because being in hospital at Christmas is really tough.

“The attitude of the players and the coaching staff has been outstanding and really respectful and it’s great that we’ve been able to come down and really give back to our local community.

“Things are pretty tough for people at the moment with the cost of living crisis, so for people to have contributed as they have done, it just shows what an unbelievable community we have here in Yorkshire.”

Denise Teal, Lead Trustee at Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, added:“It was really heart-warming to see all of the Wakefield players and coaching staff here at the hospital, giving out the selection boxes, socks and puzzle books that have been so kindly donated by the supporters and everyone at Wakefield Trinity, for which I want to say a huge thank you!”

Callum Pollard, MY Hospitals Charity Fundraising Manager, said: “This year we’ve had over 2,000 presents donated and I’d just like to say a massive thank you on behalf of the charity to everyone that has donated this Christmas and throughout the year. It’s massively appreciated and as you’ll have seen from the images, it makes a massive difference and really puts smiles on people’s faces this Christmas.

“The community spirit here across Wakefield, Dewsbury and Pontefract never ceases to amaze me, not only just at Christmas, but throughout the year as well.”

