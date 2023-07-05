Shab’s Indian Kitchen is among seven other restaurants and takeaways – including La La’s on Wakefield Westgate in the city centre and Amirah Spice in Stanley – competing for the honour.

The takeaway restaurant, owned by Shaub Mohammed, has only been open for a little over two years – opening during the pandemic in March 2021 – but came runner up at the awards last year.

The awards ceremony will take place on August 14 at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre, where the nation’s curry connoisseurs will gather to recognize and applaud the exceptional achievements of the curry sector.

Shaub 'Shab' Mohammed.

Now in its 12th year, the awards continues to shine a spotlight on the talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry.

This year’s finalists represent the crème de la crème of English curry industry, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restauranteurs and takeaway services across the nation.

A spokesperson said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

