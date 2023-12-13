A 96-year-old resident at a Wakefield care home is sharing her favourite festive moments as part of Ideal Carehomes’ “Merry Memories” Christmas campaign.

Growing up, Jean Gregson’s father made Christmas magical with one very special tradition.

Jean, who is a resident at Hepworth House, said: ‘My dad used to ask me to write a note to Santa, telling him what I wanted for Christmas.

"When I had written it, he would put it up the chimney and tell me Santa would catch my note as he flew past our house.”

Jean, who has been sharing her past Christmas memories as part of Hepworth's "Merry Memories" campaign, pictured decorating a Christmas Tree

Remembering how she would spend Christmas Day, Jean said: “Christmasses were always so beautiful at our house. We had a lot of family round, and everyone would bring food.

“I was delighted when I got married and looked forward to making our memories.

"My husband Frank and I would tell our son to write his own Christmas wish and put it up the chimney, just as my dad did with me.

“I’ll be visiting my son this Christmas to spend time with him, my daughter-in-law and my great-grandson.”

Helen Batty, the home manager at Hepworth House, said: “It’s so important to us to get to know our residents, their traditions and what makes them happy.

“We’re so lucky to have residents like Jean who share their ‘Merry Memories’ with us – we’re looking forward to celebrating the festive season with them!”