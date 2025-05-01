Hepworth Wakefield to get new workshop to improve visitor experience at public garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new workshop is to be built in the public gardens outside The Hepworth Wakefield gallery in a bid to improve visitor experience.

Plans for the new facility next to the city’s intentionally-renowned art gallery have been approved by Wakefield Council.

The gallery said a workshop was required beside the river Calder to ensure visitors and the city’s resident could enjoy the garden all year round.

The gardens, designed by Tom Stuart-Smith, were opened in 2019 after a £2.2m fundraising campaign and are one of the largest free facilities of its kind in England.

Planners also gave the go-head for a new storage building to be installed in the the gallery’s grounds.

A design statement submitted by The Hepworth Wakefield (THW), said: “These small-scale buildings are of primary importance in enabling THW to provide the necessary long-term care of the garden, ensuring it remains an outstanding green space free for Wakefield residents and visitors alike to enjoy and benefit from year-round.

“It is also essential in allowing THW to deliver on its community engagement ambitions, providing more opportunities for volunteering, horticultural apprenticeships and learning events for different groups of people.”

The gallery currently relies on a metal shipping container to store tools and machinery.

The statement said the container was “not fit for putpose” as it had no connection to mains water or electricity and could not provide appropriate shelter for tour groups of volunteers.

It added: “During high winds, high temperatures or heavy rains, these session must be cancelled.

“A new facility would enable flexibility and sessions to run year-round.

“It is imperative that a suitable and sensitively designed structure is created to safely store all operational items, enabling the garden to run efficiently, engage more people and fulfil its potential.”

Thérèse Robinson, a garden volunteer since 2020, said: “The garden has become a very special place to me.

“Seeing the seasonal, sometimes weekly, garden changes, and spending time with our volunteer team as we work together, brings so much pleasure and satisfaction, as well as benefits to both mental and physical health.

“Having a purpose-built workshop and yard will totally transform the visitor experience.”

Katie Hopkins, head of community and marketing at the neighbouring Tileyard North development, said: “Over the last five years THW and Tileyard have transformed Wakefield waterfront with the introduction of the THW garden and complete renovation and restoration of Rutland Mills.

“We welcome the proposal of a garden workshop and yard being created on the north east corner of the waterfront.

“It will not only complete the regeneration of the site but will allow the gallery to manage the long-term care of the garden which benefits so many people.”

In 2023, Wakefield Civic Society honoured the gardens with a design award.

Judges said it created an area of “beauty and tranquillity” close to the city centre that residents and visitors to the gallery could enjoy.