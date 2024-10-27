Here are 10 things to do this November across Wakefield as part of Our Year 2024

Our Year is a year-long programme of spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.
And in November, there’s something for everyone, whether it’s the Light Up Festival, visiting The War Horse in Featherstone, or enjoying all the fun of the Theatre Royal Wakefield’s pantomime.
1. Light Up Wakefield
Light Up is back as part of Our Year 2024 with a series of events lighting up the district tokick off the start of the festive season! Expect exciting activities, Christmas light switch ons, installations and plenty of fun across the district. Light Up returns to Wakefield City Centre on November 15 - 17, where visitors can see the city in a whole new light! This year’s installations include The Timekeepers by Illuminos, an immersive experience with projection mapping on County Hall. With a range of installations and events throughout November, see all the lights and get Christmas started the Wakefield way with Light Up 2024. November 7-9: Fire Garden at National Trust Nostell. November 15-17: Light Up Wakefield. November 15-17: Light Up The Hepworth Wakefield. November 15-January 5: Liz West at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. November 19: Light Up Castleford. Novemberr 22-24: Light Up Festival at the National Coal Mining Museum. November 24: Light Up Pontefract. November 30: Light Up Ossett. Photo: Wakefield Council
2. Thornes Park fireworks
When: November 2. Expect a dazzling night of fireworks at Thornes Park in Wakefield. The evening will feature a low-impact firework display first, for those that don’t enjoy loud noises, before the spectacular main event a little later. Rhubarb Radio will be hosting stage entertainment including children’s entertainment, DJ and saxophone set, you can also expect funfair rides and delicious street food. Photo: s
3. Makers Wonderland
When: November 9 to December 21. Step into a spellbinding winter wonderland where the charm of a traditional Christmas market meets the curated elegance of a contemporary art exhibition. From handcrafted ceramics to unique textiles, each item in this curated collection has been thoughtfully selected to showcase Yorkshire’s most inspiring artists, makers, and designers. Photo: The Art House
4. Cinderella at Theatre Royal Wakefield
When: November 26 to January 5. It’s Wakefield’s very own pantomime! Join Theatre Royal Wakefield for the godmother of all pantos – Cinderella! This marvellous tale of rags to-riches is guaranteed to thrill all the family and bring a touch of magic to your festive celebrations in 2024. Photo: Theatre Royal Wakefield
