Here are 10 things to do this November across Wakefield as part of Our Year 2024

1 . Light Up Wakefield

Light Up is back as part of Our Year 2024 with a series of events lighting up the district tokick off the start of the festive season! Expect exciting activities, Christmas light switch ons, installations and plenty of fun across the district. Light Up returns to Wakefield City Centre on November 15 - 17, where visitors can see the city in a whole new light! This year’s installations include The Timekeepers by Illuminos, an immersive experience with projection mapping on County Hall. With a range of installations and events throughout November, see all the lights and get Christmas started the Wakefield way with Light Up 2024. November 7-9: Fire Garden at National Trust Nostell. November 15-17: Light Up Wakefield. November 15-17: Light Up The Hepworth Wakefield. November 15-January 5: Liz West at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. November 19: Light Up Castleford. Novemberr 22-24: Light Up Festival at the National Coal Mining Museum. November 24: Light Up Pontefract. November 30: Light Up Ossett. Photo: Wakefield Council