Here are 11 bars, restaurants and cafes you should visit in Castleford and why

By Olivia Hale
Friday, 18th June 2021, 4:04 pm
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 4:06 pm

Did your favourite make the list?

1. Doboy Donuts,Willowbridge Lane

Enjoy a delectable donut with your coffee, Doboy Donuts sits above Coffee Boy coffee shop on Willowbridge Lane

2. The New Wheatsheaf, Altofts Lane

Infamous for their incredible Sunday lunches and selection of deserts

3. Palm Court, Whitwood Lane

Palm Court serves up a variety of Italian dishes

4. Coffee revolution, Carlton Street

Branded as Castleford's favourite Coffee, Shakes, Paninis, Smoothies and Cakes - there's something for everyone

