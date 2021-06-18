Here are 11 bars, restaurants and cafes you should visit in Castleford and why

Did your favourite make the list?
1. Doboy Donuts,Willowbridge Lane
Enjoy a delectable donut with your coffee, Doboy Donuts sits above Coffee Boy coffee shop on Willowbridge Lane
Photo: GoogleMaps
2. The New Wheatsheaf, Altofts Lane
Infamous for their incredible Sunday lunches and selection of deserts
Photo: GoogleMaps
3. Palm Court, Whitwood Lane
Palm Court serves up a variety of Italian dishes
Photo: GoogleMaps
4. Coffee revolution, Carlton Street
Branded as Castleford's favourite Coffee, Shakes, Paninis, Smoothies and Cakes - there's something for everyone
Photo: GoogleMaps