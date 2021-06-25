Here are 11 places to grab a drink and a bite to eat this weekend in Pontefract and Castleford

Did your local make the list?
1. The Spread, Estcourt Road
From three-small-plates deals to the best steaks around - The Spread at Darrington serve incredible home cooked food while hosting live music and entertainment
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Rustic Arms, Long Lane
A beautiful Ackworth pub down a country lane, if there sun comes out this weekend, sit in the beer garden, complete with fishing pond and open space for the kids to play
Photo: Google Maps
3. Battyes Fish & Chips, Leeds Road
This Glasshouhgton fish and chip restaurant serve the 'finest, sustainably sourced' fresh fish and chips and a great selection of wines, lagers and spirits
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Beverley Arms, Doncaster Road
Serving freshly cooked food from across the Mediterranean including French, Spanish, Italian, Greek and Moroccan food, like chargrilled steaks, hanging kebabs, pizza, pasta and paella
Photo: Google Maps