Fancy a pint with your grub? Treat yourself this weekend at one of the great pubs, restaurants and eateries our district has to offer...

Here are 11 places to grab a drink and a bite to eat this weekend in Pontefract and Castleford

Fancy a pint with your grub? Treat yourself this weekend at one of the great pubs, restaurants and eateries our district has to offer...

By Olivia Hale
Friday, 25th June 2021, 4:45 pm

Did your local make the list?

1. The Spread, Estcourt Road

From three-small-plates deals to the best steaks around - The Spread at Darrington serve incredible home cooked food while hosting live music and entertainment

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

2. The Rustic Arms, Long Lane

A beautiful Ackworth pub down a country lane, if there sun comes out this weekend, sit in the beer garden, complete with fishing pond and open space for the kids to play

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

3. Battyes Fish & Chips, Leeds Road

This Glasshouhgton fish and chip restaurant serve the 'finest, sustainably sourced' fresh fish and chips and a great selection of wines, lagers and spirits

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

4. The Beverley Arms, Doncaster Road

Serving freshly cooked food from across the Mediterranean including French, Spanish, Italian, Greek and Moroccan food, like chargrilled steaks, hanging kebabs, pizza, pasta and paella

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo
PontefractCastleford
Next Page
Page 1 of 3