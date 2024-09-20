Here are 13 things to do this autumn across Wakefield as part of Our Year 2024

There’s a whole host of breathtaking spectacles, unique festivals, major events, and community-led activities that celebrate all the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink, as part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.
Whether you fancy pumpkin picking at Farmer Copleys, scaring yourself silly at Yorkshire Scare Grounds or celebrating Apple Day at Appletree Garden, there’s something for every to enjoy throughout the Autumn of 2024 and beyond.
1. Pumpkin Festival
Pumpkin Festival at Farmer Copleys, Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract, WF7 5AF. With over 40 kinds of pumpkins and more than 250,000 to pick, you’ll be spoilt for choice at this year’s Pumpkin Festival. This year also sees the return of tractor rides, live shows, archery displays, vintage rides, witches story time, the dog parade and more – there’s something for the whole family to enjoy this October half term. Date/times: Saturday, September 28 –Thursday, October 31, 10am – 7pm Cost: £6 per person. Photo: s
2. Witches and Wizards at Pontefract Castle
Free: Witches and Wizards at Pontefract Castle, Pontefract Castle, Castle Garth, Pontefract, WF8 1QH. Something wicked this way comes this October half term... all aspiring little sorcerers are invited to Witches and Wizards at Pontefract Castle! This family-friendly event will have you spellbound as the atmospheric surroundings of Pontefract Castle put you in a magical, mythical mood. First, enjoy fun, wizardry-themed crafts and head into the fresh air to take part in some witchy outdoor activities. Wednesday, October 30 to Saturday, November 2, 11am-3pm. Photo: s
3. The Hepworth Wakefield Harvest Festival
The Hepworth Wakefield Harvest Festival, Gallery Walk, Wakefield, WF1 5AW. Enjoy a weekend in the company of some of the UK’s finest independent designers, makers, store owners and producers all set to get you ready for the change in the season! You’ll find over 60 stalls selling artisan food and drink, blankets, books, candles, ceramics, home and kitchenware, plants, prints, textiles, vintage items, vinyl and seasonal produce. Plus, family activities in the galleries and garden, live music, street food and discounted exhibition entry Saturday September 21 – Sunday 2 September 22,. 10am - 4pm Cost: £2 per person. Photo: s
4. Thornes Park Fireworks
Thornes Park Fireworks, Thornes Park, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QE. There’s no denying the magic of the sights and sounds of fireworks whizzing and bursting into dazzling displays in the night sky! Head to Thornes Park in Wakefield on Saturday, November 2. The evening will feature a low-impact firework display for those that don’t enjoy loud noises, before the spectacular main event later in the evening. Saturday, November 2, 4.30pm-8pm. Cost: Free Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.