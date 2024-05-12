Here are 17 fantastic photos as Kevin Sinfield and thousands of runners complete Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2024

The streets around the city were packed as thousands arrived this morning to cheer on everyone taking part.

The 2024 marathon, organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All with support from Leeds City Council, the marathon raised funds for a string of good causes, including the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and a Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a Rob Burrow Centre for MND, kicked off at Headingley Stadium,

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield once again led the way for the marathon while Lindsey Burrow competed in the half marathon.

Here are 17 amazing pictures taken across the day’s action:

Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2024 Thousands took to the streets today for the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2024.

And they're off! Thousands of runners hit the streets today for one of the biggest sporting and fundraising dates in the Leeds calendar.

Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2024 Runners get underway.