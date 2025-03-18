Here are 25 photos as the sun shines once again at the 28th annual Wakefield 10K

For the first time in the events 28-year history, the Wakefield 10K was sold out, with all 2500 places snapped up two weeks before race day.

Alongside the 10K, Wakefield Hospice also introduced their first-ever Wakefield 5K to the event this year which likewise sold out, and hosted their ever-popular 1K Fun Run - making it an unforgettable day for all involved.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation and Wakefield 10K Race Director said: “The Wakefield 10K just seems to be one of those events which brings the best out of our entire community – from those taking part in the event, to our amazing volunteers to local residents filling the pavements to cheer on our runners - and the beautiful weather provided the perfect backdrop to the day.

“It is always an incredible sight, seeing so many people running in support of local hospice care, and to see a full field of runners for the first time in the event’s history was truly special.

“Whether completing the 10K, our brand new 5K event or taking on our 1K Fun-Run, a huge thank you to every person who laced up their trainers to join us on the day and make it such a memorable occasion.

“Behind the scenes of these events are an incredible team, without whom we simply wouldn’t be able to do what we do year after year – and I would like to extend my warmest gratitude to everyone who played their part – our volunteers, event suppliers, officials, hospice team and of course our event sponsors – The Card Factory Foundation, who have been incredible supporters and advocates of the Wakefield 10K for many years.”

Sunday’s Wakefield 10K marks the end of an era for Helen who will be retiring from Wakefield Hospice at the end of March, having been an instrumental figure in establishing the first ever Wakefield 10K in 1996 and playing an integral role with the growth of the event year-on-year ever since.

The Wakefield 10K is a popular event in the diary for runners of all abilities, from seasoned veterans to first time 10Kers, and the newly introduced Wakefield 5K opened the event up to a new audience keen to get involved and help to raise vital funds for Wakefield Hospice.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice added: “The Wakefield 10K was once again a fantastic weekend for all involved, you could really feel the mixture of emotions amongst thethousands of people in attendance – excitement at taking on the race, the nerves of approaching start time and the passion that so many participants have, running in-memory of their loved ones.

“Once again on behalf of all at Wakefield Hospice we would like to thank all those who attended and supported the event, creating special memories and raising vital funds, and a special thank you from everyone associated with the Wakefield 10K to Helen for her unwavering support of the event over the past 28 years, an incredible legacy to leave behind.”

For the fourth year in a row, the men’s 10K was won by Mark Bostock (Wakefield District Harriers & Athletics Club) in a time of 30:35, with Helen Ansell (Stadium Runners, 38:17) finishing first within

the women’s section. Angus Eady (Totley Athletics Club) and Isabella Tutt (Wakefield District Harriers Athletics Club) became the first-ever Wakefield 5K men’s and women’s winners at a finish time of 17:26 and 19:12 respectively.

For full race results and photos from the day, please visit the Wakefield Hospice social media channels.

All of the money raised from the Wakefield 10K helps Wakefield Hospice to provide specialist care to local patients and their families from across the Wakefield District.

For further information on the charity, the care provided or upcoming events – including registration for the Wakefield 10K 2026 - please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org.