Are you heading out for Bonfire Night?

Here are all the bonfire and firework displays still to take place across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Although many held their bonfire and fireworks events at the weekend, there are still a few places inviting you along to their events this week.

From parks to pubs, there’s plenty going on with something for everyone.

Here is your handy guide to all the bonfire night events that are still to take place across the district.

Tuesday, November 5. Firework display at The Cobbler Pontefract. Bonfire food served from 6pm, firework display starts at 6.30pm. No admission charge .

Tuesday, November 5: Get ready to celebrate bonfire night in Pontefract at The Grange Carleton. Enjoy some tasty food and sit back and enjoy the firework display. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Gates open at 6pm. Adults £4, under 16s £3. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the bar (open 6pm – 9pm every night).

Tuesday, November 5: South Kirkby and Moorthorpe Town Council present their free firework spectacular! Pop in to the Miners’ Welfare Club (Cricket Club) and pick up some refreshments before riding the funfair rides and then setting your eyes skywards for the fantastic firework display. Fireworks start at 6.30pm. Free event

November 5: The Star pub will be holding a bonfire and professional fireworks display with all the fun starting at 5pm. There will also be lots of hot food from pie and peas, hot dogs to Thai street food, candy apples, parkin and an outside bar. Tickets are £5 per adult and £2 per child available at the pub in advance or on the day. Pub number 01924 929303.

