Here are some of the best MOT centres in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford according to Google reviews

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
When taking your car in for its annual MOT test, it’s important to know you’re dealing with a reputable garage.

Fortunately, for people across the Wakefield district, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to such centres.

Here we provide a selection of the city’s highest-rated MOT providers – all scored at least 4.5 out of a possible five from satisfied customers and based on the widest number of Google reviews.

*In no particular order...

Cross Lane Garage on Cross Lane, Wakefield, rated 4.5 our of 5 from 85 reviews.

1. Cross Lane Garage

Cross Lane Garage on Cross Lane, Wakefield, rated 4.5 our of 5 from 85 reviews.

Illingworth MOT Centre on Pincheon Street, has a 5 star rating from 122 reviews.

2. Illingworth MOT Centre

Illingworth MOT Centre on Pincheon Street, has a 5 star rating from 122 reviews.

Ali's MOT Station on Waldorf Way, has 4.7 stars out of 5 from 144 reviews.

3. Ali's MOT Station

Ali's MOT Station on Waldorf Way, has 4.7 stars out of 5 from 144 reviews.

MOT Wakefield - Motorcity Wakefield on Thornes Lane, has 4.8 stars out of 5 from 58 reviews.

4. MOT Wakefield - Motorcity Wakefield

MOT Wakefield - Motorcity Wakefield on Thornes Lane, has 4.8 stars out of 5 from 58 reviews.

