If you're looking for somewhere to eat out this week, this might help you choose! 🍽️

Here are some of the best places in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for pub grub according to Google Reviews

By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 10:29 BST
From succulent specials to delicious pub grub, there will be something for every taste at these pubs across Wakefield, according to reviews on Google.

Silkwood Farm - SilkWood Park, Mothers Way, Wakefield, Ossett WF5 9TR has 4.1 stars from 4,840 reviews.

1. Silkwood Farm

Kings Arms - Heath Heath Common, Heath, Wakefield WF1 5SE - has 4.5 stars with 1.200 reviews.

2. Kings Arms

Harrys Bar - 107B Westgate - has 4.6 stars from 440 reviews.

3. Harrys Bar

Luis Bar at Fernandes Brewery - 5 Avison Yard - has 4.7 stars from 542 reviews.

4. Luis Bar at Fernandes Brewery

