Here are the dog breeds that cost you the most - and which are the cheapest

From initial purchase costs to ongoing expenses like food, grooming, and veterinary care, certain breeds demand a more substantial investment.
Andrew Leal, co-founder and CEO of Waggel and an expert in pet care, is on hand to reveal the canine contenders that will stretch your budget the furthest, based on data of the most and least expensive breeds to buy and take care of.
The Data: Using data publicly available online, the costs of taking care of different dog breeds was collected and put together to calculate how much each dog would cost over the course of five years, including their purchase.
Andrew’s tips for caring for expensive dog breeds:
Grooming Routine
“Establish a consistent grooming schedule with a professional groomer or learn proper grooming techniques yourself,” Andrew suggests. Regular brushing, bathing, and trimming are essential to maintain their coats and prevent matting or skin issues. Invest in high-quality grooming tools and supplies tailored to your breed's specific needs.
Exercise and Mental Stimulation
Many of these breeds have high energy levels and require ample daily exercise through walks, playtime, or participation in dog sports like agility or obedience training.
“Provide mentally stimulating toys and puzzles to prevent boredom and destructive behaviours,” Andrew adds. Veterinary Care Schedule regular check-ups and preventive care visits with your veterinarian to catch any potential health issues early.
“Consider pet insurance to help offset the costs of unexpected medical expenses, as some breeds are predisposed to certain conditions,” Andrew recommends.
Training and Socialisation
Invest in professional training classes or work with a certified trainer, especially for breeds known for their stubborn or independent nature. Proper socialisation from an early age is crucial for these breeds to prevent behavioural issues.
Nutrition
“Feed a high-quality, breed-appropriate diet to support their overall health and coat condition,” Andrew states. Be prepared for higher food costs due to their larger size or specific dietary requirements.
Patience and Commitment
Owning a high-maintenance breed requires patience, dedication, and a willingness to invest the necessary time and resources into their care. Be prepared for higher overall costs associated with grooming, exercise, training, and veterinary care. “With careful planning and dedication, you can enjoy the companionship of your high-maintenance breed while keeping expenses under control,” Andrew says.