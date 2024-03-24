Here are the most popular dog breeds for 2024, according to Google search

So, what are the current most popular breeds in the UK?
Joshua George, Founder of ClickSlice, analysed Google Search data to find the most desired dog breeds in the UK.
1. Cane Corso
Taking the top spot is the Cane Corso with 235,000 Google searches a month.The Cane Corso makes a great watchdog and protection dog if properly trained. Reasonably independent and not difficult to train, they may look serious, but they are very affectionate with children. These dogs are best suited to families with older children, however, who understand how to behave around dogs. Photo: Getty
2. Golden Retriever
Next is the Golden Retriever with 108,000 Google searches a month.A firm family favourite for generations, the Golden Retriever is easily trained and very attentive. They have a loving, gentle nature and are ideal for families with children of any age. Joshua adds, "Being easy to train means that even young children can teach them any number of tricks, and they will keep each other entertained for hours." Photo: Getty
3. Cocker Spaniel
Taking third spot is the Cocker Spaniel with 98,000 Google searches a month.Though always lively and full of energy, Cocker Spaniels remain gentle and affectionate. However, being non-aggressive by nature and friendly to everyone means that they do not make good watchdogs. Instead, your cocker spaniel will be a loyal and loving lapdog. Photo: Getty
4. Rottweiler
In fourth place is the Rottweiler with 85,000 Google searches a month.Rottweilers are loyal above all else, so they remain a popular dog in the UK. Despite their often misunderstood reputation, they are naturally gentle animals, though keep in mind they are very energetic and need a lot of regular exercise. Photo: Getty