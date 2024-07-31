Fun in the sunshine.Fun in the sunshine.
Here comes the sun! Fabulous photos of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford folk enjoying the sunshine 🌞

By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
After what feels like a very long wait, summer looks to have finally arrived across the district!

And we were out to see you enjoying the sunshine, the water and parks, making the most of the beautiful weather.

Take a look – see you can see anyone you know!

Enjoying a stroll around Nostell.

1. Summer at Nostell

Enjoying a stroll around Nostell.Photo: Scott Merrylees

A ride on a scooter at Nostell.

2. Scooter

A ride on a scooter at Nostell.Photo: SM

A stroll around Nostell yesterday.

3. Summer stroll

A stroll around Nostell yesterday.Photo: SM

Sunny weather at Hemsworth Water Park. Picture Scott Merrylees

4. Hemsworth

Sunny weather at Hemsworth Water Park. Picture Scott MerryleesPhoto: Scott Merrylees

