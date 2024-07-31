Here comes the sun! Fabulous photos of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford folk enjoying the sunshine 🌞

And we were out to see you enjoying the sunshine, the water and parks, making the most of the beautiful weather.
Take a look – see you can see anyone you know!
1 / 3
And we were out to see you enjoying the sunshine, the water and parks, making the most of the beautiful weather.
Take a look – see you can see anyone you know!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.