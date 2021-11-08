Here is where you can see all the Christmas lights being switched on in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - and other Light Up events

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Light Up was a big success last year and we’re always looking to go further.

“We’re encouraging people to support our town and city centres by putting on all sorts of festivals and activities that are unique to our district.

"“We hope everyone across the district will get involved and enjoy a Light Up event.”

It all begins on Wednesday November 17 with the South Elmsall Light Up from 4pm.

In Wakefield city centre, the festival activity starts with STILL, a 'light artwork' which will be projected onto the exterior of Wakefield Cathedral from Friday November 19 to Sunday, November 21.

Also on the weekend of November 19-21, Light Up partners Wakefield BID, The Ridings, Trinity Walk and Wakefield Cathedral will be hosting a programme of festive activities including the annual city Christmas lights switch-on on Friday November 19 and a weekend of entertainment including choirs, funfair rides, live music, face painting, street entertainment, Santa’s Grotto, vegan and craft fayres, children’s creative activities, lantern making workshops, Stormtroopers, pilates and much more.

Meanwhile, Castleford’s Light Up on Tuesday November 23 will see the Market Hall and Library lit up from 4pm.

The town centre will also host a speciality market, stage entertainment, children’s funfair rides and a donkey enclosure.

Adults and children can step inside a winter wonderland Christmas snow globe and have their photograph taken.

The Christmas light switch-on in Castleford will start at 5.30pm.

The events continue with Ossett Light Up, Hemsworth Light Up (more details on time and location to be announced) and [email protected] Light Up all on November 27.

On Sunday November 28, Pontefract town centre will welcome street entertainment from noon.

There will be stage acts, a Christmas craft market, festive food and drink stalls, a donkey enclosure and a Ghost Caribou street act.

At 4pm, the Pontefract Town Hall, Buttercross and St Giles’ Church will be lit up.

The traditional Christmas light switch-on follows at 5.30pm.

All Saints Church Light Up in South Kirkby will take place on November 30.