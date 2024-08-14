Here’s 9 pictures from a family picnic fun day at a Horbury park

Around 1,000 people enjoyed an afternoon of free entertainment at Carr Lodge Park – here’s a handful of pictures from the day.

Horbury Victoria Band wowed the crowds, donkey rides kept the children entertained and there was a kids disco.

The afternoon raised more than £440 for the Mayor’s Annual Appeal in support of Memory Action Group, a Wakefield District based charity, supporting those living with dementia and their carers.

The event was organised by many volunteers from Horbury Civic Society, Horbury Village Partnership, Rotary Club, Friends of Horbury’s Parks and local councillors, with funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Wakefield Council’s Festival Our Year 2024 programme.

Local brownies and guides organised a treasure hunt and a penalty shootout was provided by Horbury Town Juniors.

In the Pride in Horbury tug of war competition, the King’s Arms pub took on the Rest of Horbury, led by Wakefield Mayor Coun Darren Byford.

During a tense three-round event, the Rest of Horbury took the first but were squarely beaten in rounds two and three.

The winners were presented with a trophy and organisers hope the tug of war will become an annual event with more teams taking part.

