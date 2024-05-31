More than 550 people joined Horbury Churches Together for the 9th year of their Free Whit Family Party.

Organisers said the weather, on a generally very wet weekend, was fine and dry throughout the afternoon allowing visitors to have a great day out without breaking the bank.

Held at Horbury Academy activities included a barbecue, refreshments, bouncy castles, archery, field games, hook-a-duck, crafts, face painters and free Donkey Rides.

John Walter, business manager for Horbury Churches Together said: "It was another massive effort from a large number of volunteers, our eight churches and our sponsors, but the joy on the adults and children's faces all afternoon made it more than worthwhile.

"Due to last year’s demand we had to extend the afternoon timings. This event just keeps on growing and giving to the community and support from Wakefield Council and Horbury Academy backs up the work done by our local churches and church members.