Here’s how you can have your say on the proposed regeneration of Wakefield’s Civic Quarter

Leeds-based property developer, Rushbond is holding a public consultation on the draft plans to transform the neighbourhood, bringing local landmarks, such as the Crown Court and Old Police Station back into use, alongside new homes and open spaces.

The public consultation is open for comments until Thursday, August 12.

At the centre of the proposals is the regeneration of the area’s historic buildings.

Wood Street.

A variety of homes are to be created, from new and converted apartments alongside new mews and town houses.

In addition, there are plans to bring the former Crown Court back into public use as a community space with multiple uses, enabling people to meet, eat and work together.

Mark Finch, real estate director at Rushbond said: “Our aim is for the Civic Quarter to be a neighbourhood that truly makes a difference – providing a range of new homes, to cater for different demands and budgets, and bringing landmark historic buildings back into use, all together creating high quality, sustainable spaces for people to live, work and meet, and adding vibrancy and vitality to Wood Street and the Civic Quarter area of the city centre.

“It is particularly important to us that this project is distinctively ‘Wakefield’ and we are really keen to hear what people think of the plans and ideas on how this project can be shaped to the wider benefit of this part of the city.”

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, economic growth and property said: “These are exciting plans, which will help us to rebuild our district’s economy following the pandemic by bringing more people into the city centre to live, work and visit.”