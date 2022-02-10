Here's how you can help make Irene's 101st birthday one to remember

Vikki Banks, who is the manager of Woodlands Residential Home, said: "One of our residents, Irene, will be turning 101 of February 18.

"Sadly, last year she couldn't celebrate her 100th due to Covid so we want to make up for it and make this birthday one to remember.

"We have lots planned for her - she loves a party.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Irene loves the Queen - she has the 100th birthday card from her framed in her room and every morning she does the royal wave to her when she gets up.

"Staff also do this when they see her. They even have dance routines with Irene!

"My over all aim is to make her 101st birthday one to remember as she couldn’t celebrate her 100th birthday and I want to make this year memorable for her."

Anyone who would like to post a card to the birthday girl, here's the address!

Mrs Irene Downes

Woodlands Residential Home

Woolley Low Moor Lane

Woolley

Wakefield