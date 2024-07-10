Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Wakefield are being asked to help name the new country park at Welbeck.

Over time, the new country park will open up 200 hectares of derelict land for the public to enjoy at the former Welbeck landfill site near Normanton and Kirkthorpe.

The site was a quarry until 1998, when it became a landfill site.

Restoration works have been taking place with some land is already back in the hands of Wakefield Council.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet member for Climate Change and Environment, said they are really excited to be planning a new country park at Welbeck.

Part of the site forms the Southern Washlands Nature Reserve, a Local Wildlife Site.

The park will grow over a number of years as the company restore and release new sections.

A survey in autumn 2023 asked residents what they would like to see from the site with people saying natural woodlands and grasslands, walking trails and attractive landscapes and views.

The park will help the council reach its net zero goals with wildlife habitats, tree planting areas and walking and cycling routes.

It’s hoped the new name will reflect the heritage of the area.

Residents can suggest a name online here and the survey is open until midnight on Sunday, July 21.

