Here's how you can WIN a stay at Pontefract's haunted 30 East Drive

If you’re a horror fan and aren’t scared easily, here’s your chance to stay in the home of one of the most unusual and persistent haunting cases.

The owner of the ex-council home 30 East Drive in Pontefract, supposedly haunted by a poltergeist called the ‘Black Monk’, is giving brave horror enthusiasts the chance to spend a night in the property by entering a new competition for the Big Issue.

The property has been called the ‘most haunted house in Britain’, has nearly a two-year wait for paying customers to experience a night’s stay, but now owner Bill Bungay has donated an experience to the Big Issue which four lucky horror enthusiasts can win for free.

Once a self-claimed sceptic, Bill now claims that he has witnessed countless unsettling happenings – strange growling sounds, a kettle superheating of its own volition and objects thrown at his head through thin air – mostly credited to a poltergeist of a ‘Black Monk’.

You could win the chance to stay at 30 East Drive, named as Britain's most haunted house. Do you dare?

He says he has never stayed in the house because he is ‘absolutely terrified’.

Due to its supernatural reputation, the house had been on the market for four years and was relatively cheap at £80,000 when he bought it in 2012.

The family who lived at 30 East Drive in the 1960s, the Pritchards, were said to have experienced green foam appearing from the taps and toilet, lights turned off and off, plants leaping out of their pots, photographs slashed and levitating household items.

Their daughter was said to have been dragged up the stairs by an invisible force. They believed it was a ‘Black Monk’, who they named Fred.

Eggs were seen floating then dropped.

A night at 30 East Drive will usually set guests back £350 (or £450 on Fridays, weekends and bank holidays), and there is a two-year waiting list to bag yourself a night in the property.

It is popular among ghost hunters with professional gear and simply those with a curiosity about the paranormal.

You can enter the competition for free via the Big Issue’s website here.

One winner will be randomly selected from all entries received and will be notified via email.

The competition closes at midnight on November 5.