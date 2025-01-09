Here's how you could become the new landlord or landlady of The Black Swan and Chequerfield Hotel
Admiral Taverns is on the hunt for individuals or couples with a passion for the industry and have a vision to create a pillar of the community to take over as licensees of the Black Swan in Wakefield and Chequerfield Hotel in Pontefract.
Anyone interested can use the applicant portal on Admiral Taverns’ website and interact with the group, making it easier to connect the right person to the right pub.
Applicants will be offered a tailored experience with the ability to search for a pub based on their specific preferences, from geography and financial contribution, to pub style.
Anyone interested can register via the portal here - Portal - Admiral Taverns.
The other West Yorkshire pubs recruiting are: Fleece, Elland, Railway Inn, Huddersfield, Friendly Inn, Halifax, Ship Inn, Hull and White Horse, Brough.
