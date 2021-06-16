Here's what you should do if a nursing or pregnant cat is hit by a car

There is currently no other advice for drivers on search engines, so Cats Matter feel it is important to try and get the word out as all life forms deserve a chance at survival should an accident happen.

Although cats can breed nearly all year round, kitten season tends to run from April to late autumn. During this time, a cat tragically hit by a car could potentially either be pregnant, or be a nursing queen with kittens.

Any cat that has been hit by a car should always be sent to a veterinarian, even deceased cats so as vets can check for a microchip and notify the owners.

As the UKs only feline road traffic accident group, Cats Matter are raising awareness of pregnant or nursing cats that have been hit by cars during kitten season. (Cats Matter)

If you suspect a cat could potentially be pregnant, they will need to see a veterinarian immediately - regardless of them being alive or not.

Should the mother cat sadly be deceased, there is potentially a small window of opportunity for the vets to save the kittens inside her. This was the case of these 6 kittens when their mother was hit and killed by a car carrying them inside her.

If the cat is alive but appears uninjured, she will still need to see a veterinarian immediately.

One very brave and special cat, who now leads a very happy and healthy life, was once left roadside for a week as she lay helpless with her unborn babies inside her.

Although Grace was alive, her kittens had sadly died inside her causing her body to fill with deadly toxins.

Although every effort should be taken to give any cat the very best chance should the worst sadly happen to them, with a pregnant or nursing queen there's potentially more than one life that depends on you doing the right thing.

Helping or retrieving any deceased animal from the road is a distressing experience, and is hard to face for many.

However, you could not only help someone get the closure they need if the cat is owned, but you are also now the only hope for some helpless defenceless kittens.

How to tell if the cat is pregnant

If cats are merely overweight, they will likely be heavier all over, including her neck and legs, and not just in her abdomen. Look for the characteristic "burro" shape, which female cats tend to assume later in pregnancy.

From the side, pregnant cats frequently look somewhat swaybacked, with a slightly round bulging abdomen.

In the advanced stages of pregnancy, you might also be able to feel the kittens kicking by gently touching her stomach.

Do not press with force as inexperienced persons may press down on the tummy too hard and pose a risk of miscarriage.

Also check her nipples as around 15-18 days into the pregnancy, a queen's nipples will “pink up,” or become red and enlarged, and she may express a milky fluid.

Enlarged nipples are also signs of being in heat, so bear in mind that growing nipples are not exclusively indicative of pregnancy or a nursing cat.

How to tell if the cat is a nursing queen

Check her tummy and for enlarged nipples. If the mammary glands appear more prominent, then she could be a nursing queen.

A vet will be able to confirm any suspicions that she could have left behind a litter by checking to see whether she is producing milk.

The vet will also be able to scan for a microchip, which could prove vital in locating an owner which may also lead to location of any kittens.

Should it be confirmed the cat is a nursing queen, there will be kittens around the area the mother was hit/found.

If a microchip is found, the owners can be notified so they can seek help for the orphaned kittens.

Should no microchip be found, there is a high chance the cat is feral or stray, and you are the only hope the kittens have now as they wait for mum to return, which she sadly won't.

How to find the kittens

Go back to the area where the nursing queen was found and have a look around the area for any signs of the kittens.

Check under bushes and shrubs, and listen out for their cries. A mothers instinct is to hide her kittens to keep them from other cats and predators of all kinds.

Even domesticated cats do this because it is such a deep instinct that they cannot shake. With this in mind, check quiet hidden locations that are potentially difficult to reach, such as under things, behind things, and in dark secluded places.

Knock on surrounding houses to ask if they know anything about the cat/kittens.

You may wish to put up posters locally, and pop leaflets through surrounding doors, as well as posting on social media to let people know there may be a litter of feral orphans somewhere, reminding them to check their gardens and any outbuildings.

Once the kittens have been found, contact your local rescue who will be experienced in hand rearing orphaned kittens and understand how to give them the best chance. You can find your local rescue centre here.