Here’s when temperatures are set to reach 24C in Wakefield and how long the hot weather is forecast to continue
According to the BBC forecast, temperatures will reach highs of 18C or 19C over the coming days before rising to 21C on Saturday and 24C on Sunday and Monday.
While Monday could also bring some light rain showers, the weather is set to stay mostly dry right into next weekend as well, with temperatures continuing to reach around 23C.
The Met Office’s forecast is similar, and says the North of England can expect warm weather right through until early July.
Today sees highs of 19C and tomorrow will start cloudy with sunshine starting to break through at around 11am.
Temperatures reaching 18C.
Wednesday and Thursday will see sunny intervals.