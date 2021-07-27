Here's when you can watch Wakefield's athletes compete at the the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tokyo 2020

This year competitors are Amy-Eloise Markovc – Wakefield Harriers - 5,000m, Ollie Wood - Wakefield – pursuit cycling, Abi Burton – Castleford - Rugby 7s, Max Litchfield – Pontefract – 400m IM (swimming), and Joe Litchfield – Pontefract - 200m IM (swimming)

Markovc (nee Neale) is a 25-year-old from Stockport who is based in America at the University of Washington, but when she is back in Britain she runs for Wakefield.

The womens 5000m heats are due to take place Friday, 11am BST, with the final on Monday, August 2 at 1.40pm BST.

No information is currently listed for Ollie Wood's next competition.

Abi Burton is set to compete when Great Britain play ROC (Russian athletes competing under the banner of Russian Olympic Committee after the doping scandal revealed in 2015 meant athletes were banned from competing under the Russian flag) on Thursday, July 29, New Zealand on the same day, and Kenya on Friday, July 30.

Joe Litchfield is set to compete Wednesday, July 28 in the mens 200m individual medley.