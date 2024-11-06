Here’s where and when you can pay your respects across the Wakefield district as Remembrance Day honours the fallen

Services will be held across the district to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remembrance is a time to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts, and Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and the surrounding area will pay tribute.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The Festival of Remembrance is always a moving and important time of year. It is an opportunity to come together to honour and remember those who have made huge sacrifices for our country and those who continue to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Darren Byford, Mayor of Wakefield, said: “We welcome everybody to join us to mark this poignant time of year. It’s an opportunity for us all to come together and make sure that the contributions of past and present personnel in our Armed Forces are not forgotten.”

Towns across Wakefield are marking Remembrance Sunday with memorial services to honour those who fell in battle.

Members of the public are encouraged to come to the War Memorial, opposite County Hall for 10.55am on Friday, November 8. The Mayor, Coun Byford and children from Pinders Primary School will lead the two-minute silence at 11am and lay wreaths. Later in the evening, at 7pm, there will be a Festival of Remembrance Service at Wakefield Cathedral that is free and open to the public. No tickets needed. People must be seated by 6.45pm.

On Remembrance Sunday, the annual Wreath Laying service will take place. Those who wish to take part should come to the Cathedral West Door where the parade will depart at 10.40am, to walk to the nearby War Memorial where the service will start at 10.55am.

Other services being held across the district include:

Normanton – The Services of Remembrance will be held on Sunday. The parade meets at the town hall at 10am, departing at 10.20am, with a service at 10.30am at the memorial at Haw Hill Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services will be held across the district to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

​Altofts – Parade meets at the cemetery gates at 11.35am before departing at 11.38am. with a service at 11.40am at Altofts Cemetery.

​Featherstone – Join Featherstone Town Council and the Five Town’s Veterans Hub for a Remembrance service and wreath laying ceremony at the War Horse on Monday, November 11, 10.45am to 11.15am. Parking will be available at Featherstone Lions which is then just a short walk to the War Horse. At 11am there will be a two minutes silence followed by a wreath laying ceremony.

On Sunday, November 10, a Remembrance Day Parade and services will be held in Featherstone. Participants will muster at 10am at the Featherstone Hotel on Station Lane and the Parade will form up. It will proceed to the Featherstone & District War Memorial & Gardens, under the direction of the RBL Parade Marshal, where a full Remembrance Service will be held at 10.15am. The Parade will then move down Station Lane to the War Memorial on St Thomas’ Road where a second full Remembrance Service will take place at 11am. All are invited to attend. On Monday, November 11, the Armistice Day Service will be held at the Featherstone & District War Memorial

​Pontefract – Sunday, The parade assembles at Pontefract Town Hall at 10.30 am ready to march off to the War Memorial in Cornmarket at 10.45am A two minutes silence at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services will be held across the district to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

​Darrington – St Luke’s and All Saints Church Remembrance Service, Sunday at 10.45am.

​South Kirkby and Moorthorpe – Remembrance service on Sunday. Assemble at the Old British Legion memorial at 10am to march at 10.15am with the Crofton Silver Band to the memorial. Service with the church at 10.45am. Refreshments at The Grove Hall at 11.30am.

​Fitzwilliam – Sunday, wreath laying ceremony at 10.20am at Fitzwilliam memorial. The parade will then make its way to the Kinsley Memorial for the 11am service at wreath laying.

​Ossett – Sunday, Ossett War Memorial, Market Place, 10.30am.