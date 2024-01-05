Here's where you can get Cost of Living advice and support across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
They will be offering expert advice on money, benefits and debt, home energy and bills support and jobs and training opportunities.
Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “If you have concerns about the cost of living, from not being able to pay your energy bills to managing debt, please know you are not alone.
"Everyone is welcome to come along to one of these events where we can offer advice and a strong package of support.”
The Residents First Group has brought together organisations to provide free, impartial advice, including teams from Citizens Advice Wakefield District, Money Smart, WDH Cash Wise and DWP, plus a range of community support services.
Events will be held at the following venues:
Knottingley
Thursday, January 11, from 9am - 3pm at the Community Café, Community Shop, Pontefract Road, Knottingley WF11 8EE.
Hemsworth
Tuesday, January 16 at 12pm - 6pm, Hemsworth Community Centre.
Ossett and Horbury
Tuesday, January 23, 11am - 4pm at Ossett Community Centre.
Castleford
Tuesday, January 30 at 10am - 4:30pm at Airedale Café and Library.
SESKU
Thursday, February 1 at 4pm - 8pm at Grove Hall, South Kirby.
Pontefract
Wednesday, February 7 at 1pm - 5:30pm at Pontefract Library.
Wakefield
Saturday, February 10 at 10am - 4pm at The Ridings outside M&S food.
Crigglestone, Hall Green and Kettlethorpe
Monday, February 19 at 2pm - 6pm at Hall Green Community Centre.
Featherstone
Thursday, February 22 at 12pm - 6pm at Featherstone Community Centre.
If you can’t make it to an event and need support now, contact one of the main partner organisations for free advice and support:
Wakefield Council Money Smart: 01924 305 892: www.wakefield.gov.uk/moneysmart
WDH Cash Wise: 01977 724 651: www.getcashwise.co.uk
Citizens Advice Wakefield District: 0800 144 8848 (freephone): www.wakefielddistrictcab.co.uk/