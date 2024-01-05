Your Money Matters advice events are coming to nine community venues across the district throughout January and February with the hope of encouraging residents to seek support on a range of issues relating to the Cost of Living.

They will be offering expert advice on money, benefits and debt, home energy and bills support and jobs and training opportunities.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “If you have concerns about the cost of living, from not being able to pay your energy bills to managing debt, please know you are not alone.

"Everyone is welcome to come along to one of these events where we can offer advice and a strong package of support.”

The Residents First Group has brought together organisations to provide free, impartial advice, including teams from Citizens Advice Wakefield District, Money Smart, WDH Cash Wise and DWP, plus a range of community support services.

Events will be held at the following venues:

Knottingley

Thursday, January 11, from 9am - 3pm at the Community Café, Community Shop, Pontefract Road, Knottingley WF11 8EE.

Hemsworth

Tuesday, January 16 at 12pm - 6pm, Hemsworth Community Centre.

Ossett and Horbury

Tuesday, January 23, 11am - 4pm at Ossett Community Centre.

Castleford

Tuesday, January 30 at 10am - 4:30pm at Airedale Café and Library.

SESKU

Thursday, February 1 at 4pm - 8pm at Grove Hall, South Kirby.

Pontefract

Wednesday, February 7 at 1pm - 5:30pm at Pontefract Library.

Wakefield

Saturday, February 10 at 10am - 4pm at The Ridings outside M&S food.

Crigglestone, Hall Green and Kettlethorpe

Monday, February 19 at 2pm - 6pm at Hall Green Community Centre.

Featherstone

Thursday, February 22 at 12pm - 6pm at Featherstone Community Centre.

If you can’t make it to an event and need support now, contact one of the main partner organisations for free advice and support:

Wakefield Council Money Smart: 01924 305 892: www.wakefield.gov.uk/moneysmart

WDH Cash Wise: 01977 724 651: www.getcashwise.co.uk