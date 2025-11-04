Here’s where you can pay your respects across the Wakefield district as Remembrance Day honours the fallen

Remembrance events will be held across the district to remember those who have lost their lives in conflicts across the world.

Members of the public are encouraged to come to the War Memorial, opposite County Hall, for 10.55am on Tuesday, November 11.

The Mayor, Coun Maureen Tennant-King and children from Pinders Primary School will lead the two-minute silence at 11am and lay wreaths.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 9, the annual Wreath Laying service will take place.

Those who wish to take part should come to the Cathedral West Door where the Parade will depart at 10.40am, to walk to the nearby War Memorial where the service will start at 10.55am.

On Friday, November 7, at 7pm, there will be a Festival of Remembrance Service in Wakefield Cathedral that is free and open to the public.

No tickets needed. People must be seated by 6.45pm.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The Festival of Remembrance is always an impactful and important time of year.

Services will be held across the district to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.

“It is an opportunity to come together to pay our respects and remember those who have made huge sacrifices for our country and those who continue to do so.”

Coun Maureen Tennant-King, Mayor of Wakefield, said: “Everybody is welcome to join us to mark this significant time of year.

"An opportunity for us all to unite and ensure that the contributions of past and present personnel in our Armed Forces are remembered.”

Coun Jeffery recently reaffirmed the council’s commitment to the Armed Forces community by re-signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

The signing took place at an event marking 220 years of the battle of Trafalgar on October 23, 2025.

Other services being held across the district include:

South Normanton – This year’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service will take place on Sunday, November 9. Note the slight change, instead of meeting at Market Place, people will meet at The Hub car part off Lees Lane at 9.15am. The procession will make its way to St Michael and All Angels Church at 10am. The service will take place at 10.30am inside the church where wreaths will also be laid. At 11.45am, everyone is welcome to the church hall for tea, coffee and cake.

Altofts – Residents of Altofts are invited to join the annual Remembrance Sunday service o Sunday, November 9. The parade meets at the gates of Altofts Cemetery at 11.35am. parade departs at 11.38am with the service at the war memorial at 11.40am.

Featherstone – On Sunday, November 9, meet at 10.45am at the memorial for the Remembrance Day service including two-minute silence and laying of the wreaths. For anyone wishing to attend, there will also be a religious service at the chapel from 11.15am onwards. People are then invited at 11.30am onwards at Featherstone Community Centre for refreshments and a light buffet.

Pontefract – On Sunday, November 9, The Remembrance Day parade and service will start at Pontefract Town Hall at 10.30am. At 10.45 am, the parade will begin its march onto the war memorial via Marketplace, Beastfair and Cornmarket. The parade will then take up position on the orders of the Parade Marshall. At precisely 11am, a member of The Royal British Legion will quote the exhortation and the bugler will sound The Last Post. All Standards on Parade will be dipped followed by two-minute silence. The Bugler will then sound Reveille. The wreath-laying ceremony will follow. A service will then be held at St Giles Parish Church.

South Kirkby and Moorthorpe – Sunday, November 9. The parade will meet at the memorial on Mill Lane, outside the old Legion pub, at 10am ready to set off at 10.15am. The march will continue to Stockingate to the war memorial outside the police station for the 11am service. It will then leave at 11.30am back along White Apron Street, back to Mill Lane the old Legion pub for refreshments.

Ossett – There will be two Remembrance Sunday services on November 9 at 11am and 3.30pm at Market Place.