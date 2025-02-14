Here's why Lady Gaga, a barn and Valentine's Day hit the headlines in Wakefield in 2010

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Lady Gaga’s getting ready to release her new album Mayhem next month, we've dug out this gem from when she visited Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2010 the multi-million selling pop diva prepared for a triple-winning appearance at the Brit Awards - by having a Valentine's breakfast in a barn on a farm in Crofton.

The Poker Face singer decided she needed to spend a romantic morning with a mystery friend, in a barn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaga had been rehearsing her Monster Ball tour at Litestructures Studios in South Kirkby and after a discreet phone call to Lark Dale Farm, on Hare Park Lane, and farmer Howard Baines, the secret Sunday morning meet was on.

Do you remember her making the news in Wakefield back in 2010.

Mr Baines said at the time: "A friend of mine rang from where she was rehearsing and said she had a rather strange request.

"He asked 'can I borrow a barn in the morning?'

"This was a fairly unique thing to happen - this is just a regular working farm."

Gaga arrived in a blacked-out people carrier and went into the barn, which had been decked out with extra hay, to add to the Valentine's mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Baines said: "She was not dressed in what I would go to work in, black knee boots, leather jacket and sunglasses."

And it looks like the morning Crofton air helped Gaga prepare for her appearance at the 2010 Brit Awards where she picked up three gongs.

Mr Baines added: "It was just a favour for a friend. I never charged her. I respected both my friend's and Lady Gaga's privacy.

"I did say to a couple of friends in the village 'do you know Lady Gaga was in my barn this morning? And they said 'oh yeah, right.

"I was just helping out."