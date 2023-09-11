Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Built in 1865, Trinity Church is set amid 5122 acres of land and has a spire height of 226ft – one of the tallest in Yorkshire.

Restored over recent years to its former glory, visitors are invited to enjoy the wonderful architecture and stained glass windows of this magnificent worship and community space as more of its treasures are revealed, including the completed restoration work on the east and west windows and fabulous Last Supper Reredos.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity Church in Ossett will open its doors for tours of its tower this weekend (September 16) as part of the national Heritage Open Days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to ascend the steps of the church tower to the bell ringing room, continue to the clock room to view the workings of the four large clock faces and learn of their past, passing the world’s only peal of 16 bells, and emerge to enjoy panoramic views from the tower parapet.

Visitors can also enjoy a game of crazy golf inside the church building.

The church will be open as part of the national Heritage Open Days on Saturday, September 16 between 10am and 4pm.

Entry to Trinity Church is free but admission to the tower is £3 for adults and £1.50 for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, particularly when going up or down the tower steps. Suitable footwear and appropriate clothing is advised.