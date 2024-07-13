Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A hidden theatre on the edge of Wakefield city centre is being reimagined as a gig venue.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfamiliar to many people in the city, it is already home to St Austin’s Players company but relatively new to rock gigs.

Inside there is a deep sloped stage and a balcony the in 400 capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Pearson is part of the promotions company that is going to bring the music to St Austin’s alongside Christine Smith, Matt Smith and Griff.

Mr Pearson said: “When we walked in we thought – ‘wow’. It was jaw-dropping.

"This is in the centre of Wakefield and nobody knows about it. We said it’s Wakefield’s hidden gem and it is, without a shadow of a doubt.

“We saw such an opportunity with the stage and with the balcony.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Status Quo covers band Shades of Quo will be the first to perform at the venue, on Friday, July 19.

They will be followed by rock and metal act Stop Stop on Friday, August 2.

Billy Pierce will perform at the venue on September 20 and work is underway to put on a brass band and orchestra.

They plan to host other types of events, including after dinner speakers, and seasonal events for dates like Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The intention is for St Austin's to be the place to go for live events for which Theatre Royal Wakefield is too big a venue.

Mr Pearson was a drummer in Wakefield band Vardis from around 1979 to 1986.

The band toured with Motorhead, Hawkwind and Slade and played a handful of gigs when they reformed in 2014.

Mr Pearson said: “You can’t beat live music. Whatever it is, even in a little pub with a guy playing acoustic, it’s all the atmosphere and everything, it’s amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From playing to six people to 30,000 people you still feel the same rush, it’s in your blood.

"And hopefully what we can do is bring that atmosphere and feeling to people that come here. That’s what we want to do.

"We mainly have tribute bands but I want to bring original bands here.”