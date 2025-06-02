High-profile cabinet member Michael Graham resigns, saying he has ‘lost all faith’ in the Labour Party

A high-profile member of Wakefield Council’s cabinet has resigned, accusing the Labour Party of breaking promises “with breathtaking ease.”

Michael Graham, the Labour-run authority’s portfolio for regeneration and economic growth, aimed scathing criticism at the government and prime minister as he quit the role today (June 2).

Coun Graham plans to continue to represent Wakefield West ward on the council as an independent.

In a statement, he said: “It is with a heavy heart but a clear conscience that I announce my resignation from the Labour Party.

“I entered politics to serve the people – to stand up for fairness, for justice, and for those whose voices too often go unheard.

“But over recent months, I have watched as the Labour Party has turned its back on the very people it once claimed to represent.”

Coun Graham criticised the national party over a number of key decisions taken since coming into power last July.

He said: “Promises have been made and broken with breathtaking ease – from the betrayal of WASPI women, who were left to shoulder an injustice that still remains unresolved, to the farmers and fishermen who were assured their livelihoods would be protected but now face growing uncertainty and neglect.

“Pensioners, too, have seen their support eroded – most notably through the removal of the winter fuel allowance, a move both cruel and short-sighted.

“And now we must brace for damaging changes to disability benefits, which threaten to leave some of the most vulnerable people in our communities worse off.”

Coun Graham said he found Labour’s decision not to support a full national inquiry into grooming gangs as ‘disturbing’, saying it showed a “staggering lack of courage and compassion for the survivors who deserve justice, transparency, and meaningful reform.”

He added: “This is not the action of a party committed to protecting the vulnerable or standing for truth.”

In a swipe at the prime minister, he added: “I’ve watched as Keir Starmer cosplays as a patriot while failing to put the people of this country first.

“His leadership offers no bold vision, no true conviction – only political calculation and hollow rhetoric.

“Keir Starmer is the worst Prime Minister of my lifetime.

“He is completely out of touch – he just doesn’t get it.”

Coun Graham also referred to a recent meeting between councillors and local MPs, which he said “illustrated Labour’s disconnect at the national level.”

He continued: “We often talk about the ‘red wall’ in politics – but in that meeting, it felt like talking to a brick wall.

“I can no longer, in good faith, stand under a banner that has strayed so far from its founding principles.”

Coun Graham held the regeneration portfolio since 2023 and was overseeing a number of major projects for district, including multi-million pound transformations of Wakefield city centre and Castleford town centre.

He had previously been a cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport.

In 2022, he was overlooked, along with council deputy leader Jack Hemingway, as a possible candidate to become the city’s MP.

The party instead selected Simon Lightwood to stand in a by-election, taking the seat from the Conservatives.

Coun Graham continued: “The Labour Party has lost its way – and I have lost all faith in its ability to find it again.

“I sincerely wish the current local Labour administration the very best in their continued efforts to make our district a place where people want to live, work and enjoy life.

“I will continue to serve my constituents to the best of my ability – but I will do so as an independent voice, free from a party that no longer represents the values I believe in.”

A Wakefield Labour group spokesperson said: “We’re saddened to hear of Michael’s decision to resign from the Labour Party over its national direction and issues.

“We want to thank Michael for his contribution to the council, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Coun Graham is the third councillor to leave the local party in recent months over decisions at a national level.

In March, Jakob Williamson and Stan Bates defied the party whip and refused to support the council’s budget.

Both councillors now sit as independent members.

Labour now holds 53 out of 63 council seats.