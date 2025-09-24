High-quality new homes now complete in Wakefield’s Civic Quarter

New homes at Gills Yard are now complete as part of wider plans to transform the city centre’s historic Civic Quarter.

Nine three-bed townhouses have been built on the former council-owned car park and mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for high quality residential development in the city.

Wakefield Council has been working with property investment company, Rushbond on the project that will also see new homes created in the former Wood Street police station at Gills Yard and Rishworth Street as part of the regeneration of the city centre.

The city centre’s former police station will be transformed into 33 distinctive one, two and three-bedroom heritage apartments available to rent, alongside the conversion of Wood House into a large, four-storey residential property.

Coun Jack Hemingway at the new homes at Gills Yard.

Work has also begun on ‘Gills Mews’ for 20 two and three storey new build townhouses on the site of the former Rishworth Street car park.

The 'Wood Street Collection’ will also feature new green landscaping with green space in the city, and improved neighbourhood connectivity.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “It’s great to see the creation of high-quality new homes in an historic part of our city where people can live, work and socialise.

“The transformation is part of our ambitious regeneration plans to breathe new life into this part of the city centre and to ensure its stunning historic buildings are restored for future generations. As well as boosting our local economy.”

Jonathan Maud, Chairman of Rushbond, said: “Wakefield city centre has so much going for it - a buzzing cultural life, a thriving foodie scene and some of the most remarkable heritage buildings in Yorkshire.

"Gills Yard is an exciting milestone for us, delivering modern, well-designed homes that offer both quality and convenience. We’re thrilled to be working with the great team at Wakefield Council on our shared vision to create high-quality homes for sale and to rent as part of our wider investment in this beautiful city.

"The Wood Street Collection will soon be a new destination in the heart of Wakefield, and Gills Yard is just the beginning.”

Plans have also been approved to redevelop the 200-year-old Grade II* listed former Crown Court on Wood Street into a multi-use venue.