Historic Wakefield pub undergoing heritage makeover

Coun Darren Byford and Richard Butterfield of Histroric England at the former Woolpacks Hotel.

The old Woolpacks Hotel - which was Flares 70s bar for years and is now known Icon bar - is undergoing work as part of the Historic England’s High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) programme.

This is the next stage of the scheme funded by Wakefield Council and Historic England to renovate Upper Westgate’s historic buildings and features, which has already seen the reinstating of traditional cobbles to Carter Street and Cheapside.

Coun Darren Byford, cabinet member regeneration said: “This is a fantastic scheme which is bringing new life into our historic Westgate buildings, supporting our heritage and their long-term future, and encouraging further investment in this part of the city.

Icon now occupies the historic hotel.

"We will all look forward to seeing the changes that will make such a difference.”

Traditional materials such as hot lime mortar will be used to repoint stonework and repairs will be made to the Woolpack's roof and windows.

To tackle damp issues, modern masonry paint will be removed from the outside of the building and be replaced by a breathable lime wash. Its traditional shop front will be reinstated to replace 1970s cladding.

Icon bar is open as normal the work continues. It is expected to be finished by the spring.