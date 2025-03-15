History in Wakefield: Seven things you didn't know originated in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Did you know that these seven things originated, or were invented, in Wakefield?
1. Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush
The rhyme 'Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush' is believed to have been originated by female prisoners at HMP Wakefield in the nineteenth century. A sprig was taken from Hatfeild Hall (Normanton Golf Club) in Stanley, Wakefield, and grew into a fully mature mulberry tree around which prisoners are said to have exercised in the moonlight. Photo: Kilito Chan
2. World's First Nature Reserve
Waterton Park was the earliest known example of a landscape designed specifically to attract and protect native wildlife. The reserve was first formed between 1821 and 1826 and was added to Historic England's protected register of parks and gardens last year. Photo: National World Archive
3. First shirt of man-made fibers
The "world's first shirt of man-made fibers" was created by Double TWO Shirts in Wakefield, England, in the 1950s.Partnering with Dr Rex Winfield in the early 1950s, a pioneer in synthetic fibres, the company developed the world’s first shirt made from Terylene, later known as polyester. Photo: Kinga Krzeminska
4. Portland cement
Joseph Aspdin, a Leeds bricklayer, developed Portland cement while working in Wakefield in 1824, which is now a basic component of concrete. Photo: alvarez