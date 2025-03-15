History in Wakefield: Seven things you didn't know originated in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

1 . Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush

The rhyme 'Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush' is believed to have been originated by female prisoners at HMP Wakefield in the nineteenth century. A sprig was taken from Hatfeild Hall (Normanton Golf Club) in Stanley, Wakefield, and grew into a fully mature mulberry tree around which prisoners are said to have exercised in the moonlight. Photo: Kilito Chan