These things all originated in Wakefield.placeholder image
These things all originated in Wakefield.

History in Wakefield: Seven things you didn't know originated in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 15th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
From nursery rhymes to popular clothing items, here are seven things you may not know originated in Wakefield.

Did you know that these seven things originated, or were invented, in Wakefield?

The rhyme 'Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush' is believed to have been originated by female prisoners at HMP Wakefield in the nineteenth century. A sprig was taken from Hatfeild Hall (Normanton Golf Club) in Stanley, Wakefield, and grew into a fully mature mulberry tree around which prisoners are said to have exercised in the moonlight.

1. Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush

The rhyme 'Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush' is believed to have been originated by female prisoners at HMP Wakefield in the nineteenth century. A sprig was taken from Hatfeild Hall (Normanton Golf Club) in Stanley, Wakefield, and grew into a fully mature mulberry tree around which prisoners are said to have exercised in the moonlight. Photo: Kilito Chan

Photo Sales
Waterton Park was the earliest known example of a landscape designed specifically to attract and protect native wildlife. The reserve was first formed between 1821 and 1826 and was added to Historic England's protected register of parks and gardens last year.

2. World's First Nature Reserve

Waterton Park was the earliest known example of a landscape designed specifically to attract and protect native wildlife. The reserve was first formed between 1821 and 1826 and was added to Historic England's protected register of parks and gardens last year. Photo: National World Archive

Photo Sales
The "world's first shirt of man-made fibers" was created by Double TWO Shirts in Wakefield, England, in the 1950s.Partnering with Dr Rex Winfield in the early 1950s, a pioneer in synthetic fibres, the company developed the world’s first shirt made from Terylene, later known as polyester.

3. First shirt of man-made fibers

The "world's first shirt of man-made fibers" was created by Double TWO Shirts in Wakefield, England, in the 1950s.Partnering with Dr Rex Winfield in the early 1950s, a pioneer in synthetic fibres, the company developed the world’s first shirt made from Terylene, later known as polyester. Photo: Kinga Krzeminska

Photo Sales
Joseph Aspdin, a Leeds bricklayer, developed Portland cement while working in Wakefield in 1824, which is now a basic component of concrete.

4. Portland cement

Joseph Aspdin, a Leeds bricklayer, developed Portland cement while working in Wakefield in 1824, which is now a basic component of concrete. Photo: alvarez

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldHistoryPontefractCastleford
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice