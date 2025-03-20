HMP New Hall: Prison refused permission to chop down ‘risk’ tree next to secure jail wing

A women’s prison has been refused permission to chop down a protected tree over claims it poses a risk to prisoners.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has rejected the application to fell an oak tree next to a secure wing at HMP New Hall.

The proposal submitted on behalf of the prison said the tree was diseased and a “risk to security and safety”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority said the plan lacked “proper justification” and “cannot be supported from an arboricultural perspective.”

Wakefield Council has rejected the application to fell an oak tree next to a secure wing at HMP New Hall.

The application was put forward following an inspection of trees within the grounds of the facility at Flockton.

HMP New Hall is a closed-category prison for female adults, juveniles, and young offenders.

It houses some women and young adults who are considered high risk and categorised as ‘restricted status’, similar to category A in men’s jails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the trees within the site are protected by tree preservation orders.

Wakefield Council has rejected the application to fell an oak tree next to a secure wing at HMP New Hall. IMAGE: Barnes Associate

A tree consultant’s report said the oak showed signs of disease and possible root damage from the installation of security fencing.

The document said: “As the tree is located immediately adjacent to a secure prison wing and hosting known decay, above and beyond this report it may be decided to remove all risk by removing the tree.”

The application, submitted by Amey, said: “The recommendations of the detection results are being influenced by the position of the tree and the impact failure could have on the security and safety of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that the tree, even with the initial decay detection, displays a moderate risk at wind gusts of 69mph, is not tolerable to the prison management and their safety protocols.”

The local authority said the plan lacked “proper justification” and “cannot be supported from an arboricultural perspective.”

The prison offered to plant another tree elsewhere in the grounds to compensate for the loss.

It said continuing to monitor the existing tree or carrying out pruning work to make it safer presented “difficulties in terms of security and practicality.”

The report added: “In this situation we feel removal and replacement is the appropriate option.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council officer’s report said: “The proposals to fell the tree cannot be supported at this time.

“It is considered that the proposed works, without proper justification, would be premature and contrary to council policy.”